Q2 2023 One 97 Communications Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for joining, and a warm welcome to Paytm's earnings call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.



From Paytm's management team, we are today joined by Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO; Mr. Madhur Deora, President and Group CFO; Mr. Bhavesh Gupta, CEO of Lending and Head of Payments; and Mr. Anuj Mittal, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Before we start a few standard announcements, this earnings call is meant for existing shareholders of Paytm for potential investors and research analysts to discuss the company's financial results. This call is not for media personnel. If any media representatives are attending this call, request you to kindly drop off the call at this point. The information to be presented and discussed on this call should not be recorded, reproduced or distributed in any manner.



Some statements made on this earnings call may include forward-looking statements. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.



Finally, this earnings call