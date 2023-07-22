Q1 2024 One 97 Communications Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Vijay Shekhar Sharma - One97 Communications Limited - Founder, CEO, MD and Chairman



Thank you. Thank you so much, everyone, for joining our quarterly call., I'm very happy to see that our business is exactly going in the direction that we have envisaged and it is really incredible to see the amount of technology, potential opportunity that is coming up in our business, and I am more hopeful than ever before that there is incredible