Q2 2023 Tarsons Products Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Praveen Sahay - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Equity Research & Research Analyst



Thank you, Yashaswi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Q2 FY '23 earnings conference call of Tarsons Products Limited. Today, we have with us Mr. Rohan Sehgal, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. Santosh Agarwal, CFO of the company, to discuss the results and to address queries.



So now I hand over the conference to Mr. Rohan Sehgal. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sehgal.