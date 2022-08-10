Q1 2023 Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY23 earnings conference call of Hi-Tech Pipes, hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vikash Singh from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vikash Singh - PhillipCapital(India)Pvt. Ltd.-Analyst



Good evening, everyone. On behalf of PhillipCapital, I welcome you all on Hi-Tech Pipes Q1 FY23 earnings call. Today, we have with us from the management side, Mr. Anish Bansal, Whole-Time Director; and Mr. R N Maloo, Chief Financial Officer.



Without any taking any much time, I would hand over the call to Mr. Anish Bansal for his opening remarks, and then we will follow-up with any Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Anish Bansal - Hi-Tech Pipes Limited - Whole-Time Director



Good evening, and welcome, everyone, for our Q1 FY23 earnings conference call. I'm