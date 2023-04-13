Q4 2023 Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CFO. Anand Rathi Wealth Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Feroze Azeez - Anand Rathi Wealth Limited - Deputy CEO



Thank you so much, madam. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining the earnings conference call for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2023.



Along with me I have Mr. Rakesh Rawal, the CEO; Mr. Jugal Mantri, the Group CFO; Mr. Rajesh Bhutara, the CFO; Mr. Chethan Shenoy, Director and Head of Product and Research; Mr. Vishal Sanghavi, Head IR; and SGA,