Q3 2024 Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 15, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Feroze Azeez - Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd - Deputy Chief Executive Officer



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, friends, and thank you for joining the earnings conference call for the third quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2023.



With me, we have Mr. Jugal Mantri, the Group CFO; Mr. Rajesh Bhutara the CFO; Mr. Chethan Shenoy, Executive Director and Head of Product and research; Mr. Vishal Sanghavi Head Investor Relations and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers.

