Half Year 2024 CE Info Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the C. E. Info Systems MapmyIndia Q2 FY '24 Quarterly Conference Call hosted by Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shobit Singhal from Anand Rathi. Please go ahead.



Shobit Singhal - Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers Limited, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, we welcome you all to Q2 FY '24 conference call ofÂ C. E. Info Systems MapmyIndia. We have with us today Mr. Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder and Chairman of the company; Mr. Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of the company; Mr. Anuj Jain, CFO; and Saurabh Somani, Company Secretary. I will now hand over the call to Mr. Rakesh Verma for his opening remarks. Post that, we will open the floor for Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rakesh Kumar Verma - C. E. Info Systems Limited - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board & MD



Thank you, Shobit. Welcome to