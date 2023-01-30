Q3 2023 CMS Info Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CMS Info Systems Limited Q3 FY23 results conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shalin Choksy from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Choksy.



Shalin Choksey - Axis Capital Limited - Analyst



Yes. Thank you, Neerav. Hi, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, we are happy to welcome you all today on CMS Info Systems' Q3 FY23 earnings call. From the management side, we have with us Mr. Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole-Time Director, and CEO; Mr. Pankaj Khandelwal, President and CFO; Mr. Anush Raghavan, President, Cash Management; and Mr. Manjunath Rao, President, Managed Services.



I now hand over to Mr. Rajiv Kaul for his opening remarks. Thanks, and over to you, Mr. Kaul.



Rajiv Kaul - CMS Info Systems Limited - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank