Jan 30, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CMS Info Systems Limited Q3 FY23 results conference call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Shalin Choksy from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Choksy.
Shalin Choksey - Axis Capital Limited - Analyst
Yes. Thank you, Neerav. Hi, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, we are happy to welcome you all today on CMS Info Systems' Q3 FY23 earnings call. From the management side, we have with us Mr. Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole-Time Director, and CEO; Mr. Pankaj Khandelwal, President and CFO; Mr. Anush Raghavan, President, Cash Management; and Mr. Manjunath Rao, President, Managed Services.
I now hand over to Mr. Rajiv Kaul for his opening remarks. Thanks, and over to you, Mr. Kaul.
Rajiv Kaul - CMS Info Systems Limited - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Whole-Time Director
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank
Q3 2023 CMS Info Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...