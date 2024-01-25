Jan 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CMS Info Systems Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Asian Market Securities Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on the date of this call.
These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ from such expectations, projections, et cetera, whether expressed or implied. Participants are requested to exercise caution while referring to such statements and remarks. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prithvish Uppal from Asian Market Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prithvish Uppal - Asian Markets Securities Pvt. Ltd. - Analyst
Yeah, hi. Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone. We are very pleased to host you and the management team of CMS Info Systems for the Q3 and
Q3 2024 CMS Info Systems Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 25, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
