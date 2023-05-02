Q4 2023 Vedant Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Vedant Fashions Limited, hosted by Nuvama Wealth Management. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded and will be for a duration of 45 minutes. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nihal Jham from Nuvama Wealth. Thank you, and over to you.



Nihal Mahesh Jham - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you so much. On behalf of Nuvama Institutional Equities, I would like to welcome you all to the Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Vedant Fashion Limited. From the management today, we have Mr. Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer; and Mr. Rahul Murarka, Chief Financial Officer.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Vedant Modi for his opening remarks. Over to you, Vedant.



Vedant Modi - Vedant Fashions Limited - Chief Marketing Officer



Thank you very much, Nihal. Good afternoon, and namaskar to all the participants. I'm Vedant Modi, the