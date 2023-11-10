Q2 2024 Campus Activewear Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Q2 and H1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



The Campus Activewear management team is represented by Mr. H.K. Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, Whole-time Director and CEO; Mr. Sanjay Chhabra, CFO; and Mr. Krishna Kumar, AVP, Investor Relations.