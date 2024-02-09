Q3 2024 Campus Activewear Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Nikhil Aggarwal - Campus Activewear Ltd - Whole Time Director & CEO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Campus Activewear states a strong recovery in quarter three FY24, overcoming the disruptions caused by our B2B and O2O channels' business