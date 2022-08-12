Aug 12, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentleman, good day, and welcome to LIC Quarterly Earnings Call Q1 FY 2022, '23. We have senior management of LIC led by Shri M.R. Kumar, Chairperson on this call. The senior management team members on the call, along with the Chairperson are: Shri M.R. Kumar, Chairperson; Shri Raj Kumar, Managing Director; Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director; Smt. Mini Ipe, Managing Director; Shri B.C. Patnaik, Managing Director; Shri S.M. Jain, Executive Director, F&A; Shri Dinesh Pant, Appointed Actuary and ED; Shri K.R. Ashok, Executive Director, Actuarial; Shri Sunil Agrawal, CFO; Shri R. Sudhakar, Executive Director of Marketing; Shri Hemant Buch, Additional Executive Director, Bancassurance; Shri Sanjay Bajaj, Head-Investor Relations. Before we hand over the call to the LIC management (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. We now request the management of LIC to start the call. And I now hand the conference to Chairperson of LIC, Shri M.R. Kumar for starting this conference. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mangalam Ramasubramanian Kumar<