Nov 02, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited 2Q FY 2023 results conference call hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohan Mandora from Equirus. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Rohan.
Rohan Mandora - Equirus Securities Private Limited - Analyst
Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY 2023 earnings call of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited to discuss the quarterly performance. To address queries, we have with us from the management Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chairman and MD; Mr. Shirish Patel, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Chirag Shah, Whole Time; Director, Mr. Chirag Kothari, CFO; and Mr. Parth Parekh, Investor Relations.
We will begin with a brief management commentary followed by question-and-answer. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Sanjay Shah.
Sanjay Shah - Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited - Chairman & Managing
Q2 2023 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
