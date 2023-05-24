Q4 2023 Dreamfolks Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Liberatha Peter Kallat - Dreamfolks Services Limited - MD & Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Firstly, you all have to excuse me because I really have a bad throat today. So once again, thank you for joining our earnings conference call to discuss the operational and financial performance for quarter