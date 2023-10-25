Q2 2024 Dreamfolks Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Today, on this call we have with us Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director; Ms. Giya Diwaan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Balaji Srinivasan, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director; and Mr. Sandeep Sonawane, Chief Business Officer.



Liberatha Peter Kallat - Dreamfolks Services Limited - MD & Chairman



Good evening, everyone. And thank you for joining us on the Q2 FY '24 earnings conference call to discuss the company's operational and financial performance.



We hope you all have had the opportunity to go through our investor presentation and press release that has already been uploaded on the stock exchange and our website. For those who are new to Dreamfolks' story, we are India's leading airport and lifestyle service aggregator. Having