Feb 14, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Q3 FY '23 Conference Call for Analysts and Investors of Harsha Engineers International Limited. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Rangwala, CEO and Whole-time Director of the company.



Vishal Rangwala - Harsha Engineers International Limited - CEO & Whole-Time Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Harsha Engineers International Quarter 3 FY '23 Earnings Call. I would like to walk us through results for Q3 first and talk a little bit about that and then maybe Maulik will talk a little bit more specific about numbers.



So to begin with, we continue to see the respectable top line and bottom line in quarter 3 results despite very difficult market conditions across Europe due to energy prices. This has top line impact in our Romania plant as well as supplies going from India to Europe.



Further in Q3, due to strong zero-COVID policy implementation in China, there was impact on China revenue as well. A couple of