May 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

We have with us today, Mr. Vishal Rangwala, CEO and Whole-time Director; Mr. Maulik Jasani, VP and Group CFO; and Mr. Sanjay Mazumdar, Strategic Adviser.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vishal Rangwala, CEO and Whole-time Director.



Vishal Rangwala - Harsha Engineers International Limited - CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, and you're all -- this is Vishal Rangwala and thank you for joining us on our Quarter 4 Financial Year 2023 Year-end Investor Call. While our CFO, Mr. Maulik Jasani, will give you more details about our financial numbers. I'm presuming that you would have had a chance to go through them already. And with that, in spite of very challenging times right now, considering geopolitical tensions, severe inflatory conditions in our key markets like Europe and North America. We have posted a fairly recent performance for the quarter 4 and the year.

