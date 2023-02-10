Q3 2023 Electronics Mart India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q3 and 9 months FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Electronics Mart India Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Karan Bajaj, CEO of Electronics Mart India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Karan Bajaj - Electronics Mart India Limited - CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you. Good evening, and a warm welcome to everybody present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. Premchand Devarakonda, CFO; and Strategic Growth Adviser and our investor relationship adviser. We have uploaded our results and investor presentation for the quarter and 9 months on the stock exchange and the company's website today. I hope everyone