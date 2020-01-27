Q3 2020 Infobeans Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the InfoBeans Technologies Limited Q3 FY20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by the Sundae advisors Capital Private Limited. (sic- Sundae Capital Advisors Private Limited). (Operator Instructions). I now hand the conference over to Ms. Surbhi Jain. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Surbhi Jain - InfoBeans Technologies Limited - Cheif Compliance Officer, Company Secretary



Thanks, [Inba]. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us Q3 FY 20 Earnings Call for InfoBeans Technologies Limited. The results and investor update has been mailed to you, and it is also available on this established website. In case anyone does not have a copy of the same, please do write to us. We will be happy to send it over to you.



To takes us through the results of this quarter and answer your questions, we have today with us, Mr. Avinash Sethi, Co-Founder and CFO, who will be starting the call with a brief overview of the Company's performance and that we'll follow with the Q&A session.



I would like to remind you all