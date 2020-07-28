Q1 2021 Infobeans Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Avinash Sethi - InfoBeans Technologies Limited - Co-founder & CFO



A very good afternoon all the investors and shareholders who are present there. This is Avinash from InfoBeans, and I have Akhilesh and Krunal also with me. Surbhi is joining from her home in Sagar. We have recently started our office, but with a very limited capacity.



Till the time Surbhi joins and [I'll share] proceedings and shares the PowerPoint, I just wanted to say that, yes, we are up there and we are setting it up. I hope everybody has got the investor presentation.



Our Pune office is still under lockdown. It is not open. Indore has limited capacity. We have about 30 -40 people coming to office every day. So less than 5% population here. The administration is opening up, but it's going to take some time. However, work from home is working well for us.



Surbhi, if you are online, you can take it up.



I think let's start. Let's continue. So we have shared this screen. I'm assuming most of you can see the screen in front of you. Next, please.



So to sum it up, InfoBeans -- most of you are