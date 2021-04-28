Q4 2021 Infobeans Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Avinash Sethi - InfoBeans Technologies Ltd - CFO & Co-Founder



Surbhi, lets start.



Surbhi Jain - Infobeans Technologies Ltd - Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary



Sure. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining this Q4 and year-end earnings call for InfoBeans Technologies Limited. I request all participants to please mute their mic. The results are available on the InfoBeans website. In case anyone does not have a copy of the same, please do write to us. We will be happy to send it over to you.



To take us through the results of this quarter and answer questions, we have here with us, Mr. Avinash Sethi, Co-Founder and CFO. We will be starting the call with a brief overview of the company's performance, and then, we will follow with a Q&A session.



Kindly submit your questions in the chat box. After the brief overview by Avinash is over, then we will address all the questions one by one. I would like to remind you all that everything said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future