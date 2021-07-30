Q1 2022 Infobeans Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Surbhi Jain - InfoBeans Technologies Limited - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer



Good evening, everyone. Welcome and thanks for joining Q1 FY22 earnings call for InfoBeans Technologies Limited. The results and investor update have been mailed to you, and it is also available on the stock exchange. In case anyone does not have a copy of the same, please do write to us, and we will be happy to send it over to you.



To take us through the results of this quarter and answer your questions, we have today with us Mr. Avinash Sethi, Co-Founder and CFO. We will be starting the call with a brief overview of the company's performance, and then we will follow with the Q&A session. Kindly ask your questions by raising hands after the brief overview by Avinash is over, then we will address all the questions one by one.



I would like to remind you all that everything said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future which can be construed as a forward-looking statement must be viewed in conjunction with the uncertainties and risk that they face. These uncertainties and risk are included,