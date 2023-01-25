Q3 2023 Infobeans Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Q3 FY 23 Earnings Call of InfoBeans Technologies Limited, and thank you for joining the call. And now I will hand over the call to Surbhi, for the introduction.



Surbhi Jain - InfoBeans Technologies Limited - Company Secretary, and Compliance Officer



Thank you, Pratik, good evening, ladies, and gentlemen. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining to the Q3 Earnings Call of InfoBeans Technologies Limited. The requested and investor update have been mailed to you. And if it is also available on the servicing team, in case, anyone does not have a copy of the same, please raise your hand and we'd be happy to send it over to you.



To take up the results of this quarter and answer your question, we have today with us all three Co-founder Avinash Sethi, Mitesh Bohra, Siddharth Sethi. We will be starting the call with a brief overview of the Company's performance, and then we will follow the Q&A section.



Kindly ask your questions by raising your hand after the brief overview by