Q2 2024 Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Lakshmipathy Deenadayalan Five-Star Business Finance Limited-Chairman&MD



Yes. Thank you. Thank you for transferring the call. And I welcome all the participant to the fifth earning call overall and the second earning call for this financial year.



As you all know, we connected you with the last September number results, September 2022. We are again connecting you back with September '23, almost 5 quarters and 1 full financial year has been -- the connection between you and us.



It's a very exciting journey for us for last 12 months. Always Five-Star, we are proud to say, we are a collection-first to NBFC because we feel growth is very lighter side,