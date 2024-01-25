Q3 2024 SBFC Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to SBFC Finance Limited Q3 FY24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Renish Bhuva from ICICI Securities. Thank you and over to you Sir.



Renish Bhuva ICICI Securities-IR



Thank you Nirav. Good morning everyone. Welcome to SBFC Finance Q3 FY24 earnings call. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the SBFC management team for giving us the opportunity to host this call. Today we have with us the entire top management team of SBFC represented by Mr. Aseem Dhru, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Mahesh Dayani, Chief Business Officer; Mr. Narayan Barasia, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Chief Risk Officer. I will now hand over the call to Mr. Aseem for his opening remarks and then we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you Sir.



Aseem Dhru SBFC Finance Ltd-MD&CEO



Thank you Renish.