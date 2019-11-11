Nov 11, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ashok Leyland Q2 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Edelweiss Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Chirag Shah from Edelweiss Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chirag Shah - Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Inba, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of Edelweiss, I would like to welcome you all to Q2 FY '20 Post Results Conference Call of Ashok Leyland.



Ashok Leyland is represented by Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman; and Mr. Gopal Mahadevan, the Whole-time Director and CFO; along with other members of the team.



I would like to thank the management for taking their time out for the call. We'll start the session with opening comments from the Chairman and then we'll start with the Q&A.



Over to you, Mr. Dheeraj, for your opening comments.



Dheeraj Gopichand Hinduja - Ashok