Feb 12, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome. Edelweiss Securities cordially invites you to participate in Ashok Leyland -- Q3 earnings conference call of Ashok Leyland. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chirag Shah from Edelweiss Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Chirag Shah - Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Edelweiss Securities, I would like to welcome you all to Q3 F '21 Post-results Conference Call of Ashok Leyland. Ashok Leyland is represented by Mr. Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Gopal Mahadevan, Executive Director and CFO.



We will start with opening comments from management and followed by Q&A. I would like to hand over the floor to Mr. Vipin Sondhi for initial comments. Over to you, sir.



Vipin Sondhi - Ashok Leyland Limited - CEO, MD & Non Independent Executive Director



Thank you, Chirag, and (foreign language) and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It gives me