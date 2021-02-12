Feb 12, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome. Edelweiss Securities cordially invites you to participate in Ashok Leyland -- Q3 earnings conference call of Ashok Leyland. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chirag Shah from Edelweiss Securities. Thank you, and over to you.
Chirag Shah - Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Edelweiss Securities, I would like to welcome you all to Q3 F '21 Post-results Conference Call of Ashok Leyland. Ashok Leyland is represented by Mr. Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Gopal Mahadevan, Executive Director and CFO.
We will start with opening comments from management and followed by Q&A. I would like to hand over the floor to Mr. Vipin Sondhi for initial comments. Over to you, sir.
Vipin Sondhi - Ashok Leyland Limited - CEO, MD & Non Independent Executive Director
Thank you, Chirag, and (foreign language) and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It gives me
Q3 2021 Ashok Leyland Ltd Earnings Call Hosted by Edelweiss Securities Ltd Transcript
Feb 12, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...