Q2 2023 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022

Q2 FY '22/'23 Earnings Conference Call of the Karur Vysya Bank. We have with us today the management team of KVB, represented b Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO; Mr. Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Ramshankar, CFO; and Mr. Srinivasa Rao, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. B. Ramesh Babu, MD and CEO, to take us through the highlights of the quarter gone by, after which we will open the floor for questions.



Ramesh Babu Boddu - The Karur Vysya Bank Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Aman. Good evening to all of you. Welcome to our bank's earnings call for quarter 2 of the financial year 2023. I trust that you, your colleagues and family members are keeping well and in good health. My Diwali greetings and wishes to each and every one of you. All of you would have gone through our presentation, reflecting our performance during quarter