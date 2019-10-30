Q2 2020 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Badal Bagri - Bharti Airtel Limited - CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for this call to discuss operational highlights for the second quarter and the half year ended 30th September 2019, which we announced yesterday.



Present with me on the call to today are Gopal, Ajay, Nakul and Komal. This is a slightly unusual call as our financials are not amenable. As you are aware, the Board of Directors of Bharti