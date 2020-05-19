Q4 2020 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Komal Sharan - Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on this webinar to discuss Bharti Airtel's Fourth Quarter and Full Year FY '20 results. Present with me on this webinar today are Gopal, Badal, Harjeet, Nakul and [Alipal].



We will start this report now with a brief update from Gopal on the business, on the quarter and its performance, followed by a Q&A session. The instructions for asking the questions for the participants have been sent across with the e-mail. In a sense, you can use the raise your hand option on your Zoom device.



With this, I would like to hand over to Gopal for his opening remarks. Thank you.



Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director



