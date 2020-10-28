Q2 2021 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on this webinar to discuss Bharti Airtel's Q2 FY '21 results. Before I hand over to Gopal for his opening remarks, I quickly wanted to highlight that we will be conducting a question-and-answer session for all the participants on the call. Participants who wish to ask a question can send the question using a moderator chat option on their BlueJeans interface. With this, I would like to hand over to Gopal for his opening remarks. Over to you, Gopal.



Unidentified Company Representative



Gopal, you are muted.



Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director



Okay. Can you hear me now?



Komal Sharan - Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR



Yes. We can hear you now.



Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director



Yes. I think it was -- I was muted from the back. Okay. So thank you, Komal. Good afternoon, ladies