Q4 2021 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Badal Bagri
Bharti Airtel Limited - CFO
* Gopal Vittal
Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director
* Harjeet Singh Kohli
Bharti Enterprises Limited - Chief Finance Officer of Emerging Businesses
* Komal Sharan
Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR
Komal Sharan - Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on this webinar to discuss Bharti Airtel's Fourth Quarter and Full Year FY '21 Results.
Before I hand over to Gopal, I wanted to quickly highlight that we will be conducting a Q&A session for the participants on this call. (Operator Instructions)
With this, over to you, Gopal, for your opening remarks.
Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director
Thank you, Komal. Good afternoon, ladies
May 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
