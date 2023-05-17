Q4 2023 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director



Thank you very much. Welcome to the earnings call for Airtel. With me on this call are Soumen, Harjeet and Naval. This quarter's earnings call will be really focused on a stock take of 2023 -- the full year 2023. In addition, I will underscore yet again why we are so well-positioned for the future.



Let me start with a quick update on our