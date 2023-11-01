Q2 2024 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Vaidehi. Good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, to this earnings call for quarter 2 FY '24. With me on the call is Soumen, our CFO; Harjeet Kohli; and Naval.



Let me start by giving you a quick update on our business but let me start with ESG. During the quarter, we received the Golden Peacock Award for sustainability for the year