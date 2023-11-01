Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Vaidehi Sharma, the moderator for this webinar. Welcome to the Bharti Airtel Limited Second Quarter ended September 30, 2023, Earnings Webinar.
Present with us today is the senior leadership team of Bharti Airtel Limited. I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face. Post the management opening remarks, we will open up for an interactive Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
With this, I would now like to hand over to Mr. Gopal Vittal for his opening remarks.
Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Vaidehi. Good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, to this earnings call for quarter 2 FY '24. With me on the call is Soumen, our CFO; Harjeet Kohli; and Naval.
Let me start by giving you a quick update on our business but let me start with ESG. During the quarter, we received the Golden Peacock Award for sustainability for the year
Q2 2024 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...