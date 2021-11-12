Q2 2022 BSE Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to BSE's Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Rita Jaan, I will be the moderator for today's conference.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Joshi, Head, Investor Relations, BSE Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Yogesh Joshi - BSE Limited - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to BSE's Earnings Call to discuss Q2 FY '22 results. This is Yogesh from Investor Relations.



Joining us today on this earnings call is BSE's leadership team consisting of Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nayan Mehta, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer; Mr. Girish Joshi, Chief Trading Operations and Listing Sales; Mr. Neeraj Kulshrestha, Chief Regulatory Officer; Mr. Kersi Tavadia, Chief Information Officer.



Please note that the conference is being recorded, and a transcript of the same will be available on our website.