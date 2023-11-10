Q2 2024 BSE Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good evening, everyone, and thank you so much, Yusuf. This is Anand from the Investor Relations team at BSE, and welcome everyone to discuss Q2 FY '24 results. Joining us on this call is BSE leadership team consisting of Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Deepak Goel, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer; Ms. Kamala K, Chief Regulatory Officer; Mr.