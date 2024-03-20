Full Year 2023 Prudential PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Prudential's Full Year 2023 Results Q&A Event. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the floor over to Patrick to begin. Please go ahead.



Patrick Bowes - Prudential plc - Head of IR



Thank you, Sebastian, and welcome to everyone. We're going to just have a short address by Anil to start and then we'll go straight into questions and answers. Sebastian will explain to those on the call how to lob their questions.



But I'll pass over to Anil to kick off.



Anil Wadhwani - Prudential plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Very warm welcome to the 2023 full year results for Prudential. I'm Anil Wadhwani. I'm the CEO for Prudential and it's Indeed my honor and pleasure to be welcoming you today. Earlier today we announced our results. We are delighted with the strength of our performance. I thought the results were excellent both on operational grounds as well as the financial performance that we delivered