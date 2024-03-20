Full Year 2023 Kenmare Resources PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Kenmare Resources FY23 preliminary results. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd now like to welcome Michael Carvill, Managing Director to begin the conference. Michael, over to you.



Michael Carvill - Kenmare Resources PLC - Managing Director



Thank you, Paul. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kenmare 2023 results presentation. I'm Michael Carvill, and I'd just like change to slide number 3, please. I'm Michael Carvill, the MD of the company. I'm going to make an introduction, the body of the presentation today will be a financial review and operating review and a market update by Tom Hickey, Finance Director; Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer; and Cillian Murphy, Group General Manager marketing. And then finally, I'll make some comments on our outlook at the end.



If I could -- turn to the next slide, please slide 4. As already as previously announced. I will be stepping down as Managing Director of Kenmare in August