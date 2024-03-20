Q4 2023 CuriosityStream Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Jackie, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to the curiosity stream Inc. Q4 2023 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question during that time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Lata, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Andrew Lata - CuriosityStream Inc - IR



Welcome to curiosity streams discussion of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Leading the discussion today are Clint Stein from curiosity, street streams, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Westley, curiosity streams, Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions, but first, I'll review the safe harbor statement.



During this call,