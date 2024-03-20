Q4 2023 Vasta Platform Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Vasta Platform fourth-quarter 2023 financial results call. Before we begin, I would like to read forward-looking statements. During today's presentation our executives will make forward looking statements.



Forward looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause or actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to statements related to our business and financial performance expectations for future periods. Our expectations regarding our strategic product initiatives and their related benefits and our expectations regarding the market. Forward looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management.



These risks include those set forth in the press release that we are issuing today as well as those more fully