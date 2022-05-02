May 02, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of CDSL India Limited. This call is hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call, which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be constructed as forward-looking statement must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anshuman Singh from Axis Capital. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Anshuman Singh -



Yes. Thank you, Margaret. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, a very warm welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Conference Call of CDSL India Limited. We have the management team of CDSL, represented by Mr. Nehal Vora, MD and CEO; Mr. Girish Amesara, CFO; Mr. Sunil Alvares, MD and CEO, CDSL Ventures Limited; Mr. Ramkumar, Chief of Business Development, Operations and New Projects; Mr. Amit Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer; Mrs. Nayana