Aug 01, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY '23 earnings conference call of CDSL India hosted by Axis Capital Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call, which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be constructed as forward-looking statement must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anshuman Singh from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anshuman Singh -



Yes. Thank you, Jacob. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, a very warm welcome to the Q1 FY '23 conference call of CDSL India Limited. We have the management team of CDSL represented by Mr. Nehal Vora, MD and CEO; Mr. Girish Amesara, CFO; Mr. Sunil Alvares, MD and CEO,