Oct 28, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Please note that CDSL does not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance. Anything said on this call which reflects CDSL's outlook for the future or which could be constructed as forward-looking statement must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.



Thank you, Michel. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of CDSL. We have the entire management team of CDSL with us here on the call, headed by Mr. Nehal Vora, MD and CEO. I would request Mr. Vora to take us through the initial remarks, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A.

