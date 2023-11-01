Nov 01, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

CDSL's Q2 FY '24 Conference Call, hosted by HDFC Securities.



Amit Chandra - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - IT Analyst



Yes. Thank you, operator. So good morning, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, we welcome you all to this CDSL Quarter 2 FY '24 Earnings Call.



We have with us today the management team of CDSL, represented by Mr. Nehal Vora, MD and CEO; Mr. Girish Amesara, CFO; and other senior leaders.



We will start with a brief overview of the results by Mr. Nehal Vora