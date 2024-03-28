Jeffrey Dossett, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $119.48 per share, resulting in a total value of $358,440.

Impinj Inc is a leading provider and innovator of RAIN RFID solutions that identify, locate, and authenticate items. The company's technology is used in a wide range of applications, including inventory management, asset tracking, and supply chain insights.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,555 shares of Impinj Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 17 insider buys and 79 insider sells within the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Impinj Inc were trading at $119.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.361 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.18, indicating that Impinj Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent activities of insiders at Impinj Inc, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns over the past year.

The GF Value image above offers insight into the current valuation of Impinj Inc's stock relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing linked in the article.

