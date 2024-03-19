Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor has sold 3,669 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial) on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,312.34 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $4,817,786.46.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software to analyze internal and external data in order to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides interactive dashboards, scorecards, highly formatted reports, ad hoc query, thresholds and alerts, and automated report distribution.

Over the past year, the insider, Michael Saylor, has sold a total of 240,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of 104 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1,312.34 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $26.241 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 54.88, which is above the industry median of 28.03 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $1,312.34 and a GuruFocus Value of $250.08, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 5.25, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.