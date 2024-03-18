Director Jerry Griffin has sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP, Financial) on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $193.53 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $107,194.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company's proprietary Inspire therapy is an FDA-approved treatment that works inside the body with a patient's natural breathing process to treat sleep apnea.

Over the past year, Jerry Griffin has sold a total of 7,985 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the company.

On the valuation front, Inspire Medical Systems Inc's shares were trading at $193.53 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.985 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.43, indicating that it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Inspire Medical Systems Inc may find the insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics useful in making their investment decisions. The data provided reflects the transactions and valuations as of the date specified and does not include any analysis or opinion from the writer.

