Marc Fredman, the Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial), has sold 173,232 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 1,263,673 shares sold and no shares purchased.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) is a provider of technology solutions for the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. The company offers advanced software, workflow tools, and enabling technologies that help its clients improve operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive better business outcomes.

The insider transaction history at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 22 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) were trading at $11.86, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.225 billion.

The stock's price of $11.86 closely aligns with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $11.87, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This suggests that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

