Q1 2022 Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Kailash Agarwal - Genus Power Infrastructures Limited - Vice Chairman



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to Q1 FY22 earnings call of Genus Power. With me is Mr. Jitendra Agarwal, Joint Managing Director of the company; and SGA, our Investor Relations adviser. The results and investor presentations are uploaded on the stock exchange and company website. I hope everybody has had a chance to look at it.



The company has recorded as sales of INR130 crores for this quarter as compared to INR84 crores in Q1 FY21. Our growth was severely hampered due to delay in inspections, subsequent delay in dispatches on account of COVID 19, which is affecting all of us, and leading to great disruption and a big disruption. We expect the healthy volume offtake in coming months with the business environment now getting normalized, with increased vaccination and lockdown being granted by various state governments.



For Q1 FY22, EBITDA profit stood at INR5 crores as compared to loss of INR1.7 crores in last quarter. That is quarter one FY21. The operating margins are also lower on account of